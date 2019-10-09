Home Cities Bengaluru

‘The crying of a dog was an omen’

The dog continued to sit with its head turned towards the sky; its eerie moaning cut across the wind, now for three days on...time and again.

Published: 09th October 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rakhshanda Jalil; Debjani Sengupta (inset)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dog continued to sit with its head turned towards the sky; its eerie moaning cut across the wind, now for three days on...time and again. Its howl was a complaint to both God and Allah. Umaben’s head began a rapid tattoo. She knew the crying of a dog was an omen for bad things, but how much worse could things possibly be? For the last three days, an earthquake had unsettled Umaben’s entire spirit, shaken her flesh and bones. She knew it was impossible to escape the pain of that.

She got up to open the box of rotis. A small stale piece of bhakri was left. She took it in her palm, crossed the otla and pushed the heavy wooden door to reach the street. She advanced towards Kalu, the dog who sat right in the centre of the street. All around, the road was strewn with stones and bricks, shards of glass, iron rods, bicycle chains. On the left, slightly far away, Fakirbhai’s bandhej shop still spouted a thin thread of smoke. By the footpath, three wooden carts had overturned their wares: apples, bananas, radish, tomatoes and cucumbers were lying scattered on the street.

Tabrez’s cart, from which he sold besan fritters, was upturned too: a group of flies hummed over a stash of rotting onions and chillies coated with flour. All around, burnt and putrefying smells made their way upwards. The smell of dried blood mingled with them and created invisible ropeways to hell. Umaben felt nausea grip her throat at the overpowering odour. Her three- day empty stomach churned in revulsion. She had stepped out of her home after three long days.

Slowly, she tiptoed through the debris strewn on the road, picking her way with care. Kalu was sitting at the crossing. Umaben called out as she waved the bhakri at him. Kalu looked at her and turned away. Umaben moved forward and said: ‘Roti, jomle baap.’ Eat the bread. But the dog showed no interest. She noticed some pieces of bread strewn about the road; some others must have tried to dissuade the creature from howling. Umaben looked at the dog: its head on the ground, Kalu lay supine, ignoring her. A sigh escaped her throat: Ha Bhagwan! Oh my God!

On her left, a small group of people talked in a murmur. A few policemen stood nearby, looking at her. One of them waved his hand, gesturing at her to leave. Kalu began crying again. Umaben’s heart leapt up win fear. Day before yesterday, the men had poured petrol over Fakirbhai and had burnt him alive. There was not a soul in the neighbourhood who had dared to intervene. Fakirbhai used to tell her, ‘Ben, even God is afraid of the poor and the naked.’

He was fearless about his poverty, but he did not know that someone who was feared by God could become a target for Satan. Umaben turned away from the crossing and walked like a robot to the small shop that was once owned by Fakirbhai. It had no signboard now. She pushed open the door to the small room. Kalu came running and stopped in front of the open door.

It then turned back once again to go back to its old place. Umaben went in with slow steps; the floor was covered in rush mats. On it lay a piece of white silk cloth. Numerous threads were tied on it and on the other side were marks of a design made with pencil. Nearby stood three big aluminum pans filled with blackish water. Umaben suddenly had the sensation of someone standing at her back. She turned and saw that a policeman had entered the room.Excerpted from the short story Bandhni by Sunanda Bhattacharya, from the book Women’s Writings from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, edited by Rakhshanda Jalil and Debjani Sengupta, with permission from Bloomsbury India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp