This year’s Gombe Habba raises civic issues of Bengaluru

Themes included polluted Vrishabhavati river and the importance of public transport 
 

Published: 09th October 2019 06:34 AM

A resident of Begur set up a railway track depicting the suburban railway (Photo |EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Pollution in Vrishabhavati river! The Gombe Habba or display of dolls this year had some interesting themes focusing on issues like dying rivers, traffic jam, importance of rain harvesting and suburban rail. These,  along with the traditional display of gods and goddesses and scenes from the epics and village, formed part of the dolls festival.

Take Mukta Shashikanth, a resident of Jigani, who had many dolls on display. But her focus was on the theme of the dying Vrishabhavati river. She made a structure of the Bull temple with a replica of the bull which is where the river originates. Then made a channel for the river with thermocol and painted the base in black colour to depict the polluter river.

The path showed how its tributary originating from Malleswaram joins it and then flows south to RR Nagar and the river further travels down towards Kengeri and joins Byramangala River in Bidadi. Depictions of the river flowing through Chamarajpet, Hosarekahalli and Nayandahalli bridge were also made with thermocol. Some of the industries were made in blocks of thermocol depicting the pollutants from these units entering the river. 

“On September 22 there was a 10k run to save Vrishabhavati. There were banners too. Many did not even know about the river. So I decided to highlight this issue. Many relatives come to visit and we can educate them. By joining hands we can save Vrishabhavati,” said Mukta, member of Yuva Brigade wing.

S Sathish, resident of Begur, had several scenes highlighting traffic woes. What attracted many was a scene showing many cars stuck in traffic. Another stretch showed cabs parked on the roads, adding to the traffic congestion. Highlighting the importance of suburban rail,  he set up a track. Another theme was water conservation. There was a borewell made of clay focusing on rain water harvesting. 

“Suburban rail is the need of the hour. We have to start using public transport. That is why I depicted the traffic congestion in the city so that people start using public transport. This apart, RWH was made to make people save water. I invited children to my house and showed them how public transport is important and that we all should demand it. Further, I spoke to them on RWH techniques. They were happy to see and learn,” said Sathish.

TAGS
Vrishabhavati river Gombe Habba Mukta Shashikanth Chamarajpet Nayandahalli bridge Byramangala River Gombe Habba
