Bengaluru hotel woos customers as it turns 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ITC Gardenia completes a decade as a 5-star accommodation in Bengaluru and the hotel is all set to celebrate this milestone with offers on stay, food and beverage and wellness. The hotel will offer an exclusive ‘Brunch of the Year’, where The Ottimo Ristorante will present an exclusive throwback menu to relive what the restaurant was at the time of its inception.

The experience will be complemented with a ‘Chef’s Special Anniversary Menus’ at each of their specialty restaurants, which include Edo and Kebabs & Kurries. Amaan Kidwai, general manager, ITC Gardenia, said, “It’s a special occasion for us considering that it is the tenth year of the operation and doubly for me because I was part of the pre-opening team of this hotel. I spent that time of the year setting food and beverages operation of the hotel and now I am delighted to be heading this hotel as the general manager.” He added that the occasion is special for many associates who have been here since the hotel’s inception and celebrations will include employee recognition programmes for the employees and reward and recognition programmes for loyalty to the organisation.

“This is the festive season between Dussehra and Diwali and our guests have supported us for 10 years through all times. We are doing activities and events across all our food and beverage outlets at special prices. There’s small celebration in the lobby. These are some of the activities lined up between October 10 and 20,” he added. The hotel’s spa, Kaya Kalp, will also offer patrons a host of offers in line with the celebrations.