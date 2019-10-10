Home Cities Bengaluru

Exploring Periodic Table through art, talks 

On October 10, there will be a presentation of movies from 94 Elements, a global filmmaking project.

Published: 10th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Remember the days we learned the chemical elements and their atomic number in Periodic Table? Now get more in-depth information in a fun-filled way at Elements – an event organised by Science Gallery Bengaluru Rangasthala, MG Road. The event, which is on till October 11, is being conducted in partnership with the Royal Society for Chemistry and the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research as a part of celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Periodic Table.

The event includes exhibition of various arrangements of elements like Dalton’s table of elements, Charles Janet’s Left Step table and 3D representations, panel discussions by scientists and historians, quizzes and film screenings. On October 10, there will be a presentation of movies from 94 Elements, a global filmmaking project. The project celebrates the diversity of the documentary form, with films being made by filmmakers and animators from all over the world. On the last day of the event, Professor Arnab Bhattacharya from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, will talk about evolution of Periodic Table and how inputs from astronomy to nuclear have, over the years, helped us understand the elements that the universe is made of.

Comments

