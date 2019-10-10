Gang beats up vendor over bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth was attacked with an iron rod and beer bottle in Kumaraswamy Layout by a group of men, on Monday. The injured is studying BCA in a private college, and helps his father with his food business during his free time. Three youngsters who ate gobi manchurian at the food centre, refused to pay the bill. When the 19-year-old asked them to pay, the trio claimed to be rowdies of the area and attacked him.

The injured has been identified as Harsha K, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout. An investigating officer said, “We have detained three persons among the attackers and are trying to nab the others who are at large.”