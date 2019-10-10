Homes flooded as heavy rains breach Bengaluru lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuous rains on Wednesday night coupled with improper civil works have breached the Doddabidarakallu Lake in Nagasandra. The locals around the area called up the control room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) late at 2 AM to inform them about the overflowing lake water in their homes.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the lake, which was recently handed over to the civic body, had breached and all measures were being taken to control the situation.

The officials are reportedly blaming the BWSSB for their lax work which has damaged the walls breached the lake.

The BBMP is attempting to diverting the water into the nearest stormwater drains and is using sandbags to control the flow.