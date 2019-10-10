Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC raps BBMP commissioner over illegal temple

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar questioned the counsel of BBMP. 

Published: 10th October 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the ‘approach’ of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with regard to the statement of objections filed to a PIL against the construction of a temple in Malleswaram. 

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar questioned the counsel of BBMP. 

“If somebody constructed a temple abutting a footpath of Vidhana Soudha, will your commissioner take action to demolish it? Or conduct a survey and then take action? Why is the commissioner reluctant to take action under Section 321 of Karnataka Municipality Act?”, the court asked. 

The court asked the government advocate what action it would take against the commissioner. Treating the PIL petition filed by HNA Prasad, the court has given time to the BBMP commissioner to correct his approach and file the affidavit by October 17, 2019. 

“No authority can say that it can tolerate illegal religious structures. Therefore, it is the duty of the corporation to take action against these structures,” the court said, while making it clear that the BBMP is obliged to take action against buildings if they are constructed illegally.  

In the statement of objections filed by BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar, he admits that the temple encroached the road. However, he was reluctant to take action, saying that he wanted to ascertain the ownership of the land on which the temple is constructed and the matter will be placed before the council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court BBMP
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp