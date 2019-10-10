Home Cities Bengaluru

Stage set at South Bengaluru’s latest theatre space

We were waiting for an auspicious day to inaugurate,” says Hegde, for whom this space is a tribute to her late father T Shankar Hegde. 

Published: 10th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

The auditorium at Damru can seat 300 people  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the city witnessing a growing arts and culture scene, the opening of Damru on Kanakapura Road is a thumbs up to the artistic community who often rue the lack of performance venues in Bengaluru. Situated in the lush green premises of Shankaraa Foundation, this new auditorium has a seating capacity of 300, and is a performance stage ideal for plays or dance performances. Naturally, the auditorium was inaugurated with a dance and theatre festival which will continue till 
October 13.  

About the unusual name, founder of  Shankaraa Foundation and a seasoned Bharatnatyam dancer, Rashme Hegde Gopi says she has a spiritual connection with the sound ‘damru’. “For me the sound is like poetry which has the whole world’s energy in it. So when we were finalising a name, I thought what better than to name the place which is about sound and drama,” says Hegde who had always dreamt of a closed theatre space to provide performers a better experience.  
“I always wanted to have a proscenium, and you have to be a performer to understand the feeling of watching the curtains fall, the lights fade and the applause from the audience. I wanted that for the artistes here,” says the 63-year-old perfectionist, while giving crisp instructions to her team about a technical flaw in sound in the auditorium. 

The idea first struck her in 1998 when Shankaraa Foundation was formed. However, owing to financial crunches, the project never saw light of day until recently. “The moment we had enough funds to construct a place like, this we didn’t waste a day. We started construction in March 2018 and it took us around a year-and-a-half to complete it. We were waiting for an auspicious day to inaugurate,” says Hegde, for whom this space is a tribute to her late father T Shankar Hegde. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp