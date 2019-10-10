Tale of power struggles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: WeMove Theatre, A Bangalore-based Theatre company known for prominent contemporary plays is back in town with the staging of its popular Kannada play, Magadi Days. Directed by Abhishek Iyengar, the story of the play revolves around a time when the state of Karnataka welcomes a new chief minister with a reputed educational background.

Coming to power with ambitions and desires to bring in transparency in the functioning of the government, he orders all his ministers to update their status of work across social media platforms. With the new policy leaving the bureaucratic section of the government unsettled, the section plots a plan to bring down this rule. This makes for the crux of the play.

Caught in between a battle of the political section and the bureaucratic section are two other characters ‘Ibu’ and ‘lakkawwa’ who hail from Magadi. Their meeting with chief minister forms the conclusion of the thrilling play.

The lyrics are aptly written by Abhijith Mahesh and the music score is by Abhishek Narian. The play is directed and designed with free body movement, improvised acting and experimental stage setting.

Magadi Days will be staged at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar on October 10, 7.30 pm.