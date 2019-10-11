Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens to blame for black spots

Garbage piles are a result of bad civic habits and lax waste collection on the part of BBMP officials

Published: 11th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Piles of garbage in and around Commercial Street I MEGHANA SASTRY

By Bosky Khanna and Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In places like Avenue Road, black spots (unofficial garbage dumps) have become landmarks. While giving directions, shopkeepers are heard saying: “From the pile of garbage, after the flower vendors, turn right and you will find the autorickshaw stand.”That is an example of the permanence of garbage piles in the city -- they have become part of the streetscape, and are an eyesore. And for this, it is not just the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which can be blamed, but citizens too.  

This scene is common, especially during mornings and evenings: people throw their garbage bags by the roadsides. Many residents stop their cars and two-wheelers by black spots, and dump their garbage by the roadside, and this has become something like a “broken window syndrome”, where people do things at the very spot where others have been noticed doing it earlier.

People also throw garbage as if it is their right to do so, and expect not to be questioned or pulled up, even by those who are authorised to do so. Recently, a garbage marshal on duty near Bellandur Lake photographed an offender, who rolled down his car window and threw garbage by the roadside. When he was questioned, the motorist attacked the marshal, first verbally and then physically. The offending motorist had thrown the garbage after noticing an already existing garbage pile at a permanent black spot near Bellandur-Varthur Road. But he failed to realise that this pile of filth is a result of other citizens who dumped their waste there before him, and which is not lifted by garbage contractors.
Ironically, it is the citizenry which is affected due to the behaviour of their own fellow-citizens. A ride across the city shows pedestrians holding their breath or covering their faces at regular intervals, while avoiding piles of garbage and black spots.  

Annapoorna Kamath, managing trustee, Satya Foundation, said: “Citizens and BBMP are equally to blame. Eighty percent of the problem is because of citizens who don’t segregate waste. In case of visual pollution, like black spots, it is citizens who are at fault. BBMP is also to be blamed for not taking proper measures. In some areas, BBMP is doing exemplary work of garbage collection, with little support from citizens. In others, citizens are pro-active, but BBMP is lax. The only solution to garbage management is coordination between BBMP and citizens.”

BBMP officials admit that black spots are a major problem. A senior BBMP official said: “Of the 4,200 tonnes of garbage generated every day, only 3,500 tonnes reaches landfills and waste processing units. The remaining is thrown around the city, which is a major problem.”

The BBMP has appointed 198 marshals — one for each ward — to ensure there is no dumping of garbage and to penalise offenders. But little is happening on the ground as one marshal is unable to keep vigil on the entire ward. BBMP also wants to give each marshal a hand-held device to photograph offenders and penalise them. Citizens and officials admit this would have a bigger impact.

Many auto tippers, compactors and even citizens empty out waste in vacant sites and all along the Koramangala-Challaghatta and Vrushabhavathi valleys. Despite stringent rules under the Air and Water Act on contaminating water bodies, these valleys have turned into dumpyards, citizens say.
BBMP compactors and auto tippers unload their vehicles in the 110 villages, CMC, TMC and areas on the city outskirts, like Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road, Anekal, Peenya, Jigani, Brookefield, Whitefield, Kundalahalli, Bellandur, Magadi Road, Sarjapura, Hoskote and Mysuru Road. In fact, the Roerich Estate management had posted a complaint to BBMP about clearing piled-up garbage.

Nalini Shekhar, co-founder, Hasiru Dala, said: “If there is no system in place, how can citizens be blamed? Take the Dasara festivities, for example, a lot of waste was strewn around. This could have been avoided had BBMP taken sufficient measures in advance.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP waste management
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp