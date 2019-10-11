Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc finally gets new building after years of delay

The students demonstrated the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance laboratory in front of the minister.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurated the Indian Institute of Science’s new Chemical Sciences building on Thursday. Pokhriyal appreciated the scientists of IISc for their contribution to society.

“I am happy that the building has finally been built. Why is there a prolonged delay? We must have timely inventions and the outcomes should benefit the country’s growth. Students must contribute equally to the country,” he said. The building was conceptualised 10 years ago.

PK Das, chair of the Chemical Sciences division said, “The building will house 60 faculty members, 500 researchers from UG to PhD, and will have 1,000 people working on various subjects under this division.”
IISc director Anurag Kumar said, “The minister was here to see how IISc worked. The development of this building prompted a change in our institute. The move by my predecessor to build such large buildings brings together various professors, students and departments.”

The students demonstrated the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance laboratory in front of the minister. He also visited another lab where artificial processes to create photosynthesis were being developed using laser technology. The building will have four 40-seat classrooms and service rooms to store hazardous chemicals.

“We wanted the building to be as modular as possible. There are five blocks in the building, and each houses 8 labs across 4 floors. We however need funding to procure high-end instruments which are necessary as the nature of research becomes more advanced,” said S Ramakrishna, faculty of organic and inorganic chemistry departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp