BBMP turns Gangashetty lake into dumping yard

While BBMP blames the public for not segregating garbage, turns out that the civic body is in fact responsible for the filthy state of Gangashetty Lake.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP tipper dumps garbage near Gangashetty Lake | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While BBMP blames the public for not segregating garbage, turns out that the civic body is in fact responsible for the filthy state of Gangashetty Lake.

According to a citizens’ group which is taking care of the lake, for the past three years, BBMP’s tipper lorries have been dumping garbage near the lake. With the city receiving rainfall over the past few weeks, the waste has been seeping into the lake.

“This lake was a sight to behold years ago. However, for the past three years nobody visits the lake as it has turned into a dump yard. Earlier, only about 2,000 sqft was used to dump waste but now I can see close to an acre of the area being used. Every day we see 10 tippers dumping waste here,” said Balaji Ragotham, a group member.

He added, “The tipper drivers tell me that this is only place they have to dispose garbage. We have complained to BBMP officials but there has been no response. If this continues, the lake will die.”
BBMP special commissioner, solid waste management, Randeep D, said, “I was unaware about this. I will check and take action. Dumping waste near lakes or on roads is wrong.”

