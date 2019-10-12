BBQ delight beside the pool

Home Cities Bengaluru

Savour the new menu at Blue Terrain with desserts, seafood, veg and non-veg platters, cocktails and more

By Poorbita Bagchi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What makes a dinner romantic? The food or the company or the ambience of the restaurant you are dining in? While a restaurant should be judged mostly on its quality of food, its ambience is still the first thing you experience. To spend a memorable evening by the glistening poolside, paired with delicious barbeque dishes with unique flavour, Blue Terrain, Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road is the ideal place to be.

With a warm and friendly service, the bar beside the pool and the open barbeque kitchen seems like a nice place for both corporate and family dinner. Unwind as you savour signature cocktails curated from a selection of fine spirits at the restaurant’s exquisite bar. The theme of the restaurant is Indo-Mediterranean, which means the menu is loaded with grills and kebabs.

If you are in a big group, you can opt for their grills platter, which has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Upon ordering the non-vegetarian platter, we were served with an assortment of chicken, lamb, fish and prawn starters. While the Murgh Tikka and Lamb Seekh Kebab were nothing out of the ordinary, their pan-fried Fish and Tandoori Prawn stole the show. Pair the kebabs with a Chilli Cheese Kulcha for a wholesome experience. Among vegetarian options, you can order Oven-roasted mushroom, Charcoal-roasted cottage cheese, Wild mushroom risotto and more.

For our mains, we splurged on their signature dish, an Oven-Broiled Lobster, served with a side of quinoa, orange, garlic mash and honey, garlic, butter and white wine sauce. The lobster is paired perfectly with the sauce. Their caramel nut tart, which is served along with vanilla ice cream, is the perfect way to finish a delicious dinner.     

These dishes are a part of their new re-invented menu. “We change our menu every six months. While the theme remains the same, we usually omit slow-moving items and replace them with new and interesting food. One dish that stood the test of time is the lobster,” says executive chef Avijit Deb Sharma.  

The restaurant has brought a spicy new twist to the world of seafood cuisine along with a great number of options such as South Indian Batter Fried Chicken, Charcoal Grilled Harissa Lamb Chops, Blueberry Cheese Cake and many more.
Cost for two: `3,000 (approx)

