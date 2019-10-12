Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru student ‘takes over’ as British diplomat

The 24-year-old assumed the role of British Deputy High Commissioner for a day as part of a programme

Ambalika Banerjee with Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, journalism student Ambalika Banerjee stepped into the shoes of newly-appointed British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford. From meeting Tesco’s tech team to getting an idea of the civic issues being handled by Whitefield Rising, Banerjee’s busy day concluded by addressing the press.

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, the British Deputy High Commissioner gave Banerjee an opportunity to lead the day and interact with leaders from government and industry. The 24-year-old media student, who has a keen interest in gender issues, applied for this post to understand various collaborations between the United Kingdom and India. “This has given me an idea that the post is attainable by women,” she said, adding that an issue she would like to address is the pay parity between genders.

A programme on similar lines has been held in seven cities across the country – Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh. The second year of the competition saw 140 applications from across the country. “The High Commissioner for a Day competition is an opportunity for a young woman to understand, experience and highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusivity in the workplace. The UK and India are working together as a global force for good and we are both committed to promoting the cause. The whole team in Bengaluru is looking forward to sharing the day with this year’s winner and learning from her,” Pilmore-Bedford said.

