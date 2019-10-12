Home Cities Bengaluru

For the love of nature

The photography exhibition will explore the issues of climate change

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The effects of climate change have increased at a rapid scale with the very elements of nature having gradually moving to the point of decay.  At her exhibition in the city, Photographer Prasanna Pandarinathan showcases the beauty of the planet before they perish.

Based in Bengaluru, Pandarinathan’s career has seen her travel to various parts of the world during her stint in the fashion industry.  She then moved to New York, where she pursued her passion for photography at International Center of Photography School. During her time abroad, she would come to realise the vertical growth of urban spaces leaving very little room for greenery. “Instead of documenting the ill-effects and negatives of urbanisation, I decided to portray the landscapes and natural elements in order to make people understand what they would lose if the environmental turmoil were to continue,” says Pandarinathan.

She also plans on addressing the audience at her upcoming event with a message emphasizing the preservation of nature. “If you compare Bengaluru with its past, you will be surprised at the drastic amount of change. Development and growth is necessary but not at the cost of the environment,” says Pandarinathan.

Prasanna Pandarinathan will showcase her exhibits at The Courtyard, Shanti Nagar on October 11, 6 pm.

