HC denies bail to four accused in IMA scam  

The Karnataka High Court on Friday declined to grant bail to four accused in the IMA scam, including three directors.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday declined to grant bail to four accused in the IMA scam, including three directors. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).  The bail petitions of A Nijamuddin, A Afsar Pasha, I Dadapeer, all IMA directors, and Mohammed Haneef Afsar Ajeez, the imam of a masjid in Shivajinagar were rejected.

The court, however, granted bail to BBMP corporator Syed Mujahid, imposing several conditions. Justice K N Phaneendra said Mujahid should execute his personal bond for Rs 2 lakh and he should not hamper the investigation. 

Mujahid should also appear before the investigating officer when required and before the trial court for all hearings. He should mark his attendance once in 15 days before the investigating officer until the CBI submits the final report. 
“Being required merely for the investigation is no grounds for declining bail to him. Apart from this, his mother is suffering from a severe ailment and a medical certificate has also been produced to that effect,” the court said.Mujahid allegedly sold his property to IMA for an excessive consideration amount. 
The court made it clear that after the CBI files its report, these accused can move the trial court concerned for bail. The trial court should dispose of the same expeditiously, it said.  
Charges made

Nijamuddin assisted Mansoor Khan in bullion trading. As per Khan’s instructions, Nijamuddin allegedly contacted Legacy Builders and made arrangements to deliver Rs 1.50 crore for registering a property owned by IAS officer B M Vijay Shankar through one Chand Pasha, an IMA employee. Subsequently, it is alleged that he delivered Rs 2.50 crore to various government officials for getting reports in IMA’s favour. 
IMA directors Pasha and Dadapeer looked after the company’s accounts. 
Afsar Ajeez allegedly purchased a house at HBR Layout from Mohammed Arbaaz for Rs 1.05 crore and the money was paid by IMA Group.

High Court takes city cops to task

Observing that it was a case of the blatant violation of fundamental rights by the police, the Karnataka High Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the state government, besides quashing criminal proceedings initiated against a software engineer based on a second FIR for allegedly posting defamatory remarks against former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and his family on social media group ‘Troll Maga’.  The court also directed the DG & IGP to initiate a departmental inquiry against the errant and submit a report within three months to the Registrar General of the High Court. Hearing the case, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar ordered that Rs 1 lakh be recovered from the police officers found guilty and given to software engineer S Jaikanth, who is administrator of the page. The investigating officer had not informed the sessions judge about the second FIR, suppressing a vital material fact which was pointed out by the court while ordering the DG and IGP to probe the matter.  

