Home Cities Bengaluru

Quench your thirst with healthy drinks

The Sexy Spinach is also a detox drink, where spinach juice is blended with green grapes, cucumber and lime.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you find soda, cold drinks or packaged fruit drinks unhealthy and desperately looking for an alternative, try out the new line of smoothies and shakes from Drunken Monkey to get a healthy boost.

From watermelon smoothies to avocados, figs and spinach flavoured drinks, Drunken Monkey has introduced almost all kinds of beverages to suit an individual’s preference. CE tried out a few of these packaged bottles with the cute ‘monkey’ logo drawn on them.    

Starting off with the all-time-favourite Irish Cream Coffee, I, as a caffeine lover, enjoyed the coffee that is blended with Irish cream and dairy. Much like cold coffee, the drink is a thicker version of it.
Next, a fresh fruit smoothie – Watermelon Magic – is a good way to detox your body. The watermelon is blended with musk melon, apple and a hint of dairy, making it a healthy drink suited after a long run, or day.

We loved Nut Case, which is figs and dates blended with almonds, cashews and dairy. Delicious and full of minerals, its sweet nature owing to the ingredients made it an enjoyable experience.

A rather unique fresh fruit shake, Black Grape shake is the drink that grape lovers have been looking for. Here, the black grape is blended with dairy and tastes best when chilled. The texture, colour and flavour resemble the fruit in more ways than one.

The Sexy Spinach is also a detox drink, where spinach juice is blended with green grapes, cucumber and lime. It gives a slightly bitter taste but leaves a rather refreshing aftertaste due to the presence of lime juice.

For health freaks who check every calorie intake in their meals, this is for you. The Horlicks Meal smoothie includes Horlicks, cornflakes, muesli, cashew, apple, almonds and dairy. Although it may not appeal to all taste buds, the smoothie will be an ideal meal replacement.

Beach Body will provide you with all the nutrients that you need. With pineapple and lime blended with carrot and kiwi, this detox drink is sure to energise your body and become beach-ready.

The Pharoah is packed with avocado, dates, figs, almonds and cashews mixed with dairy. The drink probably gets its name due to the exquisite ingredients, but nonetheless, it is a protein-packed drink to savour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp