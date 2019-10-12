Vidhana Soudha to finally update its security equipment

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to strengthen the security system at Vidhana Soudha and other neighbouring government installations, the state government has given its nod to procure new equipment. Baggage scanners and metal detectors will be procured through tender process soon.

In May, the City Police Commissioner had proposed the need to upgrade the security systems at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, MS Building, Legislators’ House, office of the State Human Rights Commission, and Mahiti Soudha, office of Karnataka Information Commission.



He had for Rs 4.52 crore required to procure 18 X-Ray baggage scanners, 21 door frame metal detectors and 44 handheld metal detectors with advanced features. The state police chief had taken up the matter with the Home Department, which has now sanctioned 50 per cent of the amount requested. An order was issued by the department recently.

Following this, the police department will now have to invite tender to procure the required security equipment under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act.

A senior police official said the existing security equipment were procured several years ago and it was most needed to upgrade the system. “The request has been made several times earlier and now it has been sanctioned. The equipment has better features compared to the old ones and it will boost the security system at these vital installations for sure,” the officer said.