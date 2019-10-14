Home Cities Bengaluru

On track: Bengaluru kids head to Europe for karting championship

When Ishaan Madesh and his older brother Rohaan saw the karting track for first time in their life four years ago, they wanted to just experience it.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

But when they started learning how to cart, curiosity gave way to a serious hobby. The path, however, was not easy for them. “I got hurt initially. But later, I and my brother started loving it.

"We improved our skills each day,” says 10-year-old Ishaan. The brothers recently won the Rotax National Karting Championship and are going to represent India in the Rotax Grand Finals in Europe this month. 

“Both of them have been interested in racing for a long time,” Madesh Lakshman, the father of the boys, says.

“They watch Formula 1 and motor GT races. I tried to find out if anything like this happens in India. We then signed up with Peregrine International Racing team, and the kids started their training. Now, both of them are doing well in this field, and we are happy about it,” Lakshman, a businessman, added.

At the international event that will happen in Italy and France, Ishaan is participating in the micro category, while Rohaan is in the junior category.

However, this is not the first time the brothers are representing India in an international championship. The duo also qualified for the finals last year in X30 Grand Finals. 

The students of Vidyashilp Academy practise at Meco Kartopia on Hennur Road, and are also doing well in academics. “The school and teachers are supportive. Even other parents help us a lot to balance studies and karting training. After winning the championship, my friends were happy and congratulated us. We want to do well in both studies and racing,” says 12-year-old Rohaan. 

Even though motorsport involves danger, as well as high cost, Lakshman and his wife, want to support their children as much as possible.

“It costs Rs 8-10 lakh for one person to prepare for the national championship. But karting teaches them discipline and concentration. This is what we like the most about this sport,” Madesh said.   

