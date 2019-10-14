Home Cities Bengaluru

Women say no to body shaming at Mrs Karnataka International 2019

Showcasing their confidence, 14 women walked at the beauty pageant and embarked on a journey of self-worthiness by saying no to body shaming.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Participants at the fashion show

Participants at the fashion show (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Priyansha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demonstrating the concept of inner beauty, women of all sizes walked the ramp at Mrs Karnataka International 2019 Grand Finale held on Friday.

Showcasing their confidence, 14 women walked at the beauty pageant and embarked on a journey of self-worthiness by saying no to body shaming.

The pageant was an initiative by Dr Asha Kiran, a social worker, who said women have always been divided as plus size or size zero models at every beauty pageant.

“If you are dark or thin, you have been body-shamed. I want to ask, why this bifurcation? For me, a woman is a woman, the Shakti originates from her. There are contestants who weigh more than 105 kg, and are 4.5 or 5.11 inches tall. Here, everyone is showing equality among themselves,” she said.

It is a unique concept which is against body shaming, said Faheem Raja, show director. “If you look at the contestants, they all have their unique personalities and this is the platform to show the best of themselves as a human. The event is more of raising everyone’s confidence,” Raja said.

RJ Aakanksha Saxena, who was at the show as one of the judges, felt it is a good initiative and a one-of-a-kind event where women of all shapes and sizes are walking the ramp. “Love yourself and your body, and in the end, it’s all about you and yourself,” she said.

“Say no to body shaming and say yes to self-confidence. Whosoever feels she is not fit for the society, try to gain that confidence in yourself that we don’t exist to please this world. We are what we are, don’t expect us to be what we are not,” Kiran added. 

The show announced philanthropist Shabnam Hajira as Mrs Karnataka International, followed by Raksha Shinde and Sapna Savant as 1st and 2nd runners-up, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Mrs Karnataka International 2019 body positivity body shaming
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp