120-singer choir to perform all-time hits 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After successful shows like Big Bang 100, Big Bang 100 Returns and Don’t Stop Me Now, The Bangalore Chorus is back with another production, Big Bang 2019. Directed by Maya Mascarenhas and Judy Roby Bidapa, this 120-singer choir, comprising mostly children, will perform old hit songs, foot-tapping new ones, some jazz, rock n roll and mixed genres.

The audience can look forward to catchy tunes, memorable lyrics and stage performances from Wizard of Oz, Grease, Chorus Line, The Greatest Showman, Aladdin, and iconic Bollywood hits from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai and many more. The choir will sing in Hindi, English, Tamil and Spanish.

The team will also be performing some songs written by Javed Akhtar with music by Shankar Mahadevan.

In Big Bang 2019, children and adults will step up in choreographed dance sequences and mini acts. All proceeds from ticket sales for the show will be donated to the Diya Foundation for specially-abled people. “Singing songs for such a nice cause – to help fellow human beings , I think that is wonderful. Congratulations and my best wishes to the people (The Bangalore Chorus) who are doing this,” expressed Javed Akhtar in a video message to team.Big Bang 2019 will be held from October 18 to 20 between 4pm and 7pm at Guru Nanak Bhavan, Millers Tank Bund Road, Vasanth Nagar.