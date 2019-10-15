36 kids escape as tree falls on school bus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-six children had a miraculous escape when a huge tree fell on their moving school bus on Varthur Main Road on Monday evening. The bus driver and a few children sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred when the private school bus was heading towards Sarjapura.

The police said at 3.45 pm, the bus was heading to Dommasandra to drop the kids when the tree fell on it. Locals alerted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and rushed the children to a hospital.

Traffic was affected on the road for a while, and vehicles heading to Gunjur were diverted till 5 pm. No case has been filed regarding the incident.

Muniraju, a resident, said the tree first fell on a parked vehicle and then hit the moving bus. “So the impact was low. A few children sustained minor abrasions. The BBMP staffers rushed to the spot, but were not carrying any equipment. The locals brought electric saws from a nearby saw mill and removed the tree to clear the traffic.” The tree was too old, which was why it collapsed, a BBMP staffer said.