Armed gang robs Rs 25 lakh from gold company staffer

A gang of armed men robbed Rs 25 lakh cash belonging to a gold company in Ramamurthynagar on Sunday night.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of armed men robbed Rs 25 lakh cash belonging to a gold company in Ramamurthynagar on Sunday night. Three staffers of the company were carrying cash to Andhra Pradesh, when five men threatened the cashier on Old Madras Road and escaped with the cash. The cashier, Santhosh, immediately approached the police to file a case. The accused are still at large.

A senior police officer said, at 11.45 pm, the three staffers, including a cashier and a security guard, collected the money from a branch on Queens Road. Santhosh was about to board a private bus and the security guard, along with the driver, had gone to drop him off at Tin Factory. Santosh got down from the car and was walking towards the flyover, when the gang came on three bikes and robbed him of the cash after threatening him with lethal weapons. Santhosh alerted the police control room and then the local policemen who cordoned off the area.

