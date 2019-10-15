Home Cities Bengaluru

Decorate your house with unique diyas and lamps this Diwali  

These lamps are in the form of a Kayan woman holding small diyas.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A head of the festival of lights, the city is gearing up with diverse lamps and diyas for Diwali. Some of them are for sale at Bangalore Utsav-Deepavali shopping carnival organised by Grand Flea Market till October 20 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

Pic: Meghana Shastry

Brass and iron diyas on sale seems to be inspired from women of Kayan Lahwi, a Tibetian-Burman tribe known for wearing coils around the neck. These lamps are in the form of a Kayan woman holding small diyas. “They are made of iron, while some have been coated with brass and painted upon. Farmers, dancing women, musicians and other designs are also available,” said Pooja Malivya, a businesswoman.

The goat leather lamps from Andhra Pradesh are elaborately shaped as Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, flowers, peacocks, fish and elephants. “This folk art of painting on goat leather is called Tholu Bommalata,” said Vanarch Viswanath, a businessman.

Diyas from Gujarat are decorated with kundan. “These diyas look quite uncommon. This Diwali, I am looking forward to decorating my house with these unique diyas and lamps,” said Prabhavati R, a visitor. 

Comments

