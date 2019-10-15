Gang robs people by trying to sell Saudi Riyals, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jayanagar police have arrested a gang of eight members, led by a woman, on charges of robbery. The gang allegedly lured victims with Saudi Riyals to exchange with Indian currency at lower rates and robbed them when they met them with the cash. Prime accused Shafiya Begum (34) hails from Delhi. The woman allegedly had a gang which committed robberies.

Police said that the complainant Syed Khaleef Ulla had alleged that a person, who introduced himself as Mohammed Shakil Sheikh, had contacted him and said that they had Saudi Riyals and were ready to exchange it with Indian currency at a lower rate. When the victim went to Jayanagar 5th Block on October 4 to meet them, the accused handed him a note of 50 Riyals. While he was checking it, they pushed him and snatched the bag in which he was carrying Rs 3.50 lakh cash.

Based on the complaint, police gathered information traced the accused. “Most of the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that the gang committed six similar offences and cases were registered in Viveknagar and SJ Park police stations. They have a criminal record since 2011. Though they were arrested earlier, they were released on bail. They did not appear before court and continued to commit offences,” the police said.

“Shafiya, brought the other accused from other states and arranged a rented house for them on the outskirts of the city. Luring poor people by promising to give foreign currency at lower rates, the gang cheated and robbed them. Rs 3.50 lakh cash has been recovered from the arrested persons,” the police added.