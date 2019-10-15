Home Cities Bengaluru

Golden years: GEMS From glittering past

As Ganjam turns 130, the family recalls how the firm started at home and went on to become court jewellers of the Wadiyars

Published: 15th October 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From a small workshop on BVK Iyengar Road to the court of the then Mysore royal family, the story of Ganjam jewellers, which turns 130 this year, is a classic success story. And Bengaluru jewellery lovers got a chance to relive some moments from their history at an exhibition during the weekend, where they showcased heritage ornaments, including some made over 150 years ago. 

“I was 7-8 years old when we were commissioned as the court jewellers in 1942. We used to make jewellery for the royal court even before that, but it was made official that year,” Eshwar Ganjam, chairman of the company, said. “During Dasara, the Mysore king used to give out pendants in the shape of Gandaberunda – the Wadiyar emblem – to people for their philanthropic work.

The pendants came in three categories, with the best ones studded with high-quality diamonds. The others had rubies and emeralds. Making those pendants kept us busy for 6-7 months,” he recalled, adding that while the royal family had workshops for their personal jewellers, the jewels presented to dignitaries were made by Ganjam.

Eshwar, 81, is still particular about using the techniques used by his grandfather, Ganjam Nagappa, who started the brand. “We still have karigars who have been working since then. Now, their sons have learnt the art, and work with us,” he said. Pointing at a 150-year-old gem-studded necklace, he explained, “It’s not easy to get such work with machines. However, we try and keep the quality of our work at the same level.” 

The family hails from a village called Ganjam near Srirangapatna, where they dealt in precious stones. During Tipu Sultan’s reign,  it was a big trade centre. It’s said that a riot or plague in the area forced villagers to move to Mysuru, while Ganjam Nagappa shifted to Bengaluru in 1885. In 1889, he formally started the brand from their home. Even tough people’s taste in jewellery is changing with time, the family doesn’t want to lose their touch in heritage jewellery-making. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp