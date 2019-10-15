Golden years: GEMS From glittering past

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From a small workshop on BVK Iyengar Road to the court of the then Mysore royal family, the story of Ganjam jewellers, which turns 130 this year, is a classic success story. And Bengaluru jewellery lovers got a chance to relive some moments from their history at an exhibition during the weekend, where they showcased heritage ornaments, including some made over 150 years ago.

“I was 7-8 years old when we were commissioned as the court jewellers in 1942. We used to make jewellery for the royal court even before that, but it was made official that year,” Eshwar Ganjam, chairman of the company, said. “During Dasara, the Mysore king used to give out pendants in the shape of Gandaberunda – the Wadiyar emblem – to people for their philanthropic work.

The pendants came in three categories, with the best ones studded with high-quality diamonds. The others had rubies and emeralds. Making those pendants kept us busy for 6-7 months,” he recalled, adding that while the royal family had workshops for their personal jewellers, the jewels presented to dignitaries were made by Ganjam.

Eshwar, 81, is still particular about using the techniques used by his grandfather, Ganjam Nagappa, who started the brand. “We still have karigars who have been working since then. Now, their sons have learnt the art, and work with us,” he said. Pointing at a 150-year-old gem-studded necklace, he explained, “It’s not easy to get such work with machines. However, we try and keep the quality of our work at the same level.”

The family hails from a village called Ganjam near Srirangapatna, where they dealt in precious stones. During Tipu Sultan’s reign, it was a big trade centre. It’s said that a riot or plague in the area forced villagers to move to Mysuru, while Ganjam Nagappa shifted to Bengaluru in 1885. In 1889, he formally started the brand from their home. Even tough people’s taste in jewellery is changing with time, the family doesn’t want to lose their touch in heritage jewellery-making.