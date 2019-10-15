Yediyurappa orders ACB probe into BBMP engineering cell

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered yet another inquiry, this time by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), into irregularities in the working and finances of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The irregularities are related to road engineering works executed by the Traffic Engineering Cell from 2017 to 2019.

In the order letter on Monday, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, the CM directed BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar to handover the case and all the files pertaining to the irregularities in Traffic Engineering Cell to the ACB. Soon after taking charge as CM, Yediyurappa had ordered inquiries into the functioning of Indira Canteens and works on white-topping of roads.

Yediyurappa initiated this order based on a complaint filed by former corporator N R Ramesh. Ramesh told TNIE that the Cell claimed to have done works for Rs 109 crore on 19 major city roads in 18 months. But the camera recordings and RTI information have revealed otherwise. The Cell also claimed to have submitted a 430-page report of the works, he added.

“On March 31, 2019, I filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Bangalore Metropolitian Task Force. Based on the complaint, the former mayor and commissioner ordered an inquiry report. But the Technical Vigilance Cell under the Commissioner (TVCC) submitted a 179-page report on the files pertaining to Rs 73 crore only, and that there were anomalies of Rs 53 crore. The remaining Rs 36 crore was unaccounted for. Unhappy with this state of development, I approached the CM, who understood the importance of this and ordered the ACB to look into the matter,” he said.

Ramesh also demanded immediate action against Traffic Engineering Cell Executive Engineer Praveen Lingaiah and Assistant Executive Engineers Devaraj Gowda, Indrani, Prakash Rao, Azhar Pasha and Srinivas. He has also sought action against accounts superintendents (road infrastructure) Anasuya and Samanna.

The BBMP Commissioner said he has not yet received the letter. He said, earlier, a report was prepared and then action and directions were given to TVCC to look into it. Now if the CM wants the ACB to handle the case, as per his directions, the file and all details will be given to the ACB immediately.