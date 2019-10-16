Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP takes up work to stop flooding at busy Doddanekkundi underpass 

Soon after there is a downpour in the city, most underpasses turn into canals. One of them is the Doddanekkundi railway underpass.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Soon after there is a downpour in the city, most underpasses turn into canals. One of them is the Doddanekkundi railway underpass. However, after a recent spot inspection by MLA Arvind Limbavali, BBMP has started work to prevent the underpass from flooding in future. More than 15,000 people use this underpass every day to reach Doddanekkundi village from Outer Ring Road. When the underpass floods, vehicles get stuck in it for hours together. 

On October 9, Limbavali inspected the underpass with other officials to find a permanent solution to the problem. After the inspection, certain plans were made and the underpass was closed down for work. They plan to rent two high-powered water pumps for the next one month to pump out the rainwater.

The owner of a chicken stall has been asked to move as he had encroached the drain near the underpass. This was blocking the water flow from the drain. The retaining wall, next to the stormwater drain, will be extended to prevent water and mud from flowing into the underpass. Further, the BBMP team has dug across the road and connected a drain to the SWD. 

Clement Jaykumar, member of citizen activist group Doddanekundi Rising, said, “Work is expected to be completed within 30-45 days and then the underpass will be opened for commuters. For now, the commuters are taking an alternate route, which is a detour of 1.5 km.” 

BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D Randeep, in-charge of Mahadevapura Zone, said, “The underpass is in a low-lying area. They are putting gradient pipes so that the rainwater is channelled to the SWD. After another 15 days, the underpass will not flood anymore.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp