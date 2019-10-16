Home Cities Bengaluru

High Court gives BBMP, govt two months to implement SWM rules  

Warns to pass order stopping permission for new constructions for failing to do so

Published: 16th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

A pourakarmika goes on door to door waste collection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has set a two-month deadline for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government to implement the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016. The court warned that if they fail to do so, it will pass orders stopping permission for new constructions in the city. It also asked the government to consider whether the BBMP doesn’t deserve action for defaulting on SWM and other rules. 

“Until the BBMP and state government show positive steps for implementation of SWM Rules 2016 within a period of two months from today (Tuesday), the court will have to pass drastic orders to put an embargo on BBMP from granting permission to new constructions, excluding public development projects and housing for poor and the needy,” the court said. 

“Though the situation warrants drastic orders to be passed, we are refraining from it for two months,” a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar said. Issuing several directions to the state government and BBMP during the hearing of a batch of petitions, the court made it clear that it had “not approved the action of BBMP dumping unprocessed waste. An attempt to do so will have legal consequences.” The adjourned the hearing to December 18. 

The court said the right to live in a pollution-free environment is guaranteed to every citizen under Article 21 of the Constitution. Considering the non-compliance of the Rules 2016, there is a gross violation of Article 21, it said. Pointing out various lapses by the BBMP, including that of the Environment Protection Act, the court said, “We have directed the state government to consider whether BBMP doesn’t deserve action under Section 99(i) of KMC Act (dissolve) for defaulting on SWM Rules 2016 and other rules, and Environment Protection Rules. Appropriate decision can be taken within a month,” it said.  

“The state cannot be a mute spectator, though it has powers to exercise against BBMP. BBMP is looking for another quarry pit to dump 2,500 tonnes unprocessed waste from November. Out of 5,700 tonnes solid waste generated per day in the city, only 1,125 tonnes per day is processed in six facilities. The BBMP has to take a clear stand about disposal of solid waste and construction and demolition waste every day,” the court ordered. 

KPCC prez moves HC against ECI for modifying MCC 
Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao has moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the Election Commission of India’s September 27 notification suspending the model code of conduct for bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in the state, announced on September 21. Gundu Rao contended that the ECI postponing the code of conduct to November 11 was only to help the ruling government in the state. He termed the action of the ECI as illegal.  He also claimed that the modification of MCC also helped the ruling party appoint eight former BJP candidates from the notified constituencies as heads of boards and corporations that has a state minister-level rank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High Court BBMP Solid Waste Management
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp