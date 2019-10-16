Home Cities Bengaluru

Home Minister asks Bengaluru cops to be on high vigil  

Bommai was speaking after holding a review meeting with senior police officers of the city on Tuesday.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai after a review meeting on Tuesday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday said he has directed police officers to be on high alert in the wake of the recent arrests of suspected Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operatives and revelation of multiple hideouts in and around Bengaluru.

Bommai was speaking after holding a review meeting with senior police officers of the city on Tuesday. “I have asked them to be on high vigil and increase security at high-footfall places like bus and railway stations and gather information about terror suspects. These measures have been taken as there is a threat perception to Bengaluru city.”

He added that the police were also working on improving the traffic situation in the city. “We are planning to install traffic signals using artificial intelligence which will help in seamless movement of vehicles. They will be installed in the Central Business District areas and it may be extended to other parts of the city. For better commuting, we have identified 19 solutions, including fixing potholes, and they will be set right soon,” he said.

Further, he said that anti-goonda squad will be set up in Bengaluru to tackle anti-social elements. “I want the police to detect crime cases in a time-bound manner. They have been asked to conduct special drives against drug peddlers and there is zero-tolerance towards drug abuse.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basavaraja Bommai Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh Bengaluru terror threat
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp