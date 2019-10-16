Home Cities Bengaluru

How to make Diwali safer for your pets

It breaks my heart that once every year our dogs have to go through a set of traumatic nights filled with anxiety and fear.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By  Shekhar Gaonkar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : It breaks my heart that once every year our dogs have to go through a set of traumatic nights filled with anxiety and fear. Everyone is gearing up for the festival of lights and crackers, while all of us are excited; our furries show a lot of uneasiness during this period.Most pets are not comfortable with the loud noise of crackers and show mood swings. At the outburst of such noises, they look for places to hide and sometimes show signs of shaking and fumbling. It’s not advisable to expose them directly to loud noises and leaving them alone in the house.

Nowadays, many pet parents opt to keep their furries in boarding places away from the noise pollution during this period. I prefer to keep the dogs with me at my resort but sometimes even if I have to step into the city to meet family and friends for the festival. Since pets have the habit of sniffing us when we get home, I ensure that I change my clothes and wash down before coming back as the gun powder is dangerous to their delicate lungs.

If you don’t have an option of keeping your pets away from home, it is recommended to create a common place for bursting crackers and clean the place up quickly so that no residue remains to harm the pets. A little effort from the people can go a long way to maintain the happy health of your furries.

Never leave them alone at home especially if you live in a society or have loud surroundings where a good number of kids will be bursting crackers. They need your attention and care during these times as it is very traumatic to them. Every dog will react in one way or another, sometimes mild barking, whimpering and shivering to aggressive attacks, restlessness and loss of appetite. Pick up some tasty treats and ear caps to help lessen the sounds and try to keep them calm. Your presence and touch will reassure them of safety and keep their mind diverted.

With great love, comes great responsibility and certain sacrifices would have to be made to keep the pets safe. More and more pet parents are realising that leaving their four legged babies at a boarding far from the noises of the city is in the best interests of their pets and it also ensures that they have a good time with loved ones without worrying about the pets. Ensure that they have a cracker of time, but without crackers.
The author is CEO and co-founder, PetCart Nest

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp