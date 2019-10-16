Home Cities Bengaluru

It takes a family to grow a garden

Sometimes, it takes a family to grow a garden.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:31 AM

Pic credit: Sathya Keerthi

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Sometimes, it takes a family to grow a garden. The Maddali family has a garden in their house since 1993. However, the primary caretaker is Rajyalakshmi, who grew up watching her mother nurturing a garden in the same way. With a little help from husband Prasad and daughter Jyothirmayi, she has a thriving garden in their front yard.“We grow fruits like papaya and chikoo, leafy vegetables like spinach and amaranth, ladies’ finger, broad beans, bittergourd and ridge gourd. However, the produce keeps changing as some of these are not perennial plants,” says Rajyalakshmi.

While they grow vegetables in front of their house in Hyderabad, Rajyalaksmi has started terrace gardening, especially for fruits like pomegranates and guava. She buys plants from Ashoknagar near BHEL, and seeds from Serilingampally or Hyderguda.  

Jyothirmayi fondly talks of the time when they had such a bountiful harvest of brinjals that they had to sell them. They also share the produce in their colony and exchange plants and seeds with other gardeners. This way, they have created a mini seed bank, in which they preserve the seeds from one season of produce, and sow them in the next. This ensures that they have high-quality vegetables always.

In fact, whenever Rajyalakshmi travels, she collects seeds and plants from places she visits. “She devotes two hours every day during which she cleans the plants, applies fertilizers etc. My father helps her in the rest of the things,” says Jyothirmayi.The Maddalis use organic fertilizers only which are made from kitchen waste.“Sometimes, I use animal excreta too. For pesticides, I use neem oil, turmeric water spray, sour buttermilk etc.,” says Rajyalakshmi.

