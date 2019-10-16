Home Cities Bengaluru

Man tries to get forged letter signed by DyCM, held

The accused was then handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a security breach at the chief minister’s office where CM BS Yediyurappa signed a forged letter, there was another such breach at the Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol’s office on Tuesday. Karjol told TNIE that an applicant had approached his office with a forged letter and was put behind bars soon after Karjol realised that it was a forged letter. What saved the day was that the letter had a signature of Mayakonda MLA Linganna and as luck would have it, Linganna was present at the minister’s office.

Karjol told TNIE, “MLA Linganna had come to me this morning and was speaking about theft and misuse of his letters. Just 30 minutes after the MLA left, this applicant came to me holding a forged letter and seeking grants. I called up the MLA, who rushed back to my office and told me that the letter is forged.’’ The accused was then handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police.

MLA Linganna said, “This letter concerns some government support for agricultural activities - tractor, borewell and so on. I suspect it is an organised gang with access to Vidhana Soudha that forges signatures and photocopies letterheads. The man in question worked with a minister some years ago.’’ A similar incident occurred when the chief minister signed a forged letter. It was only a month later on September 8 when the CM’s political secretary S R Vishwanath realised that the official letterhead had been stolen and forged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp