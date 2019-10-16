Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants attack youth, walk away with his phone  

A 19-year-old youth working in a private firm was attacked brutally with weapons by a gang of two muggers in the early hours on Tuesday in Shivaji Nagar.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old youth working in a private firm was attacked brutally with weapons by a gang of two muggers in the early hours on Tuesday in Shivaji Nagar. The injured Vasantha Kumar A stays at a paying guest accommodation in Bellandur. He is from Gummidipundi in Tamil Nadu. 

According to the complaint filed by Kumar, around 4 am on October, 9, he was on his way to his paying guest accommodation from East Railway station and when he reached Shivajinagar, two persons who pretended to be in some hurry stopped him and requested him to give his mobile phone as they had to make an emergency call to their house. 

Kumar thought the duo didn’t have a phone and handed over his smartphone to one of them. They pretended to make a call and speak to someone. After waiting for a couple of minutes, Kumar asked the duo to return the phone. They refused and asked him to leave. 

Kumar got into an argument with the duo and demanded that they return his phone. The duo got angry and pulled out their knives and attacked him. Kumar sustained severe injuries on his left hand and on his shoulder and back. When he was profusely bleeding, the duo pushed him on to the road and escaped from there with his phone. Passersby alerted the police and helped him reach Bowring Hospital. Kumar later filed the complaint with Shivaji Nagar police. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp