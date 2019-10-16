Home Cities Bengaluru

Monsoon withdraws, leaves hot and sweaty trail

Weather experts point out that it is symptomatic of the monsoon withdrawal, which will be complete by October 18.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Feeling hot and sweaty? That’s the monsoon on the retreat. There’s rain, but no respite. Overall, it’s been a strange monsoon this year: It arrived late, but it wasn’t a grand entry. Just a weak sputter, which thankfully intensified in the later phases. It’s now time for withdrawal, and the sudden stillness in the air is leaving people feeling hot and humid. 

express illustration

Weather experts point out that it is symptomatic of the monsoon withdrawal, which will be complete by October 18. The north-east retreating monsoon is expected to rain over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Pre-monsoon showers and monsoon rain have uprooted several trees, besides leaving city roads flooded. 

Speaking to TNIE, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre Director Srinivas Reddy said, “The monsoon is not gone yet, only in about 50 percent of places in India has the monsoon already withdrawn, while in other places, it still active.

In Karnataka too, it is active, though it is in a withdrawal phase. During the withdrawal phase, humidity increases and people tend to feel hotter. We are expecting that by October 18 there will be complete withdrawal and the north-east monsoon will set in Tamil Nadu and Andhra.”Ravi T worked out for just 20 minutes but started to sweat hard due to the humidity. On Tuesday, many netizens took to their social media accounts and pointed out that they have suddenly started feeling more humidity.

Shri Krupa said, “It’s weird that I have suddenly started feeling hot, has the monsoon come to an end?” While Bhavna Das said, “The temperature seems to have increased, it is unbearably hot today. My air-conditioner is on since morning, is it that only I am feeling the heat or even the rest?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp