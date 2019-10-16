Home Cities Bengaluru

Move to build STP instead of park irks BDA site allottees

A S Surya Kiran of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Allottees Forum, which represents all the allottees, said putting in place an STP would affect the site allottees when they start residing here.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site allottees of Block 5 of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Challaghatta are irate over a move to install a massive sewage treatment plant (STP) in place of the residential park proposed at the time of allotment.The BDA has already dug the earth nearly up to 20 feet and erected a mesh around it, according to a few site owners. In the layout map shared with The New Indian Express, it is shown as a community amenity site where a park would come up in Sector I.

The area in KG Layout which is being
dug up to build an STP | Express

A S Surya Kiran of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Allottees Forum, which represents all the allottees, said putting in place an STP would affect the site allottees when they start residing here. “The stench will affect everyone,” he said. B Gagandeep, a farmer who lost his land when the layout was developed, said he was allotted three sites here in exchange for the land he had handed over.

“The STP is now getting installed just across my 30x50 sqft site. Only a 20 metre road separates it from my site,” he said. “Nearly 50 sites are built surrounding the STP but people will suffer because of the stench. Such plants need to be located in a corner of the layout and not in the centre, which was planned as the lung space for the layout. This is yet another instance of greenery in the city being snuffed out,” Gagandeep said. He added, “The officials are telling us it will be a modern STP and there will be no stench emanating from it. But all this is untrue.” 

H Sanjeev, employed in the banking sector, has a 30x40 site here. He said, “When I checked with the engineers, I was told that an STP was coming up at the spot as it was located in a down area. Which means the sewage from all the houses in the area would be sent here. They might say the stench will not be there but when people start living here, nothing can be done.”Site allottees have already expressed their concern to the local BDA officials but nothing has come of it.Neither BDA Commissioner G C Prakash nor BDA engineer Venkatesh responded to calls made by the reporter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp