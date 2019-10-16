Move to build STP instead of park irks BDA site allottees

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site allottees of Block 5 of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in Challaghatta are irate over a move to install a massive sewage treatment plant (STP) in place of the residential park proposed at the time of allotment.The BDA has already dug the earth nearly up to 20 feet and erected a mesh around it, according to a few site owners. In the layout map shared with The New Indian Express, it is shown as a community amenity site where a park would come up in Sector I.

The area in KG Layout which is being

dug up to build an STP | Express

A S Surya Kiran of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Allottees Forum, which represents all the allottees, said putting in place an STP would affect the site allottees when they start residing here. “The stench will affect everyone,” he said. B Gagandeep, a farmer who lost his land when the layout was developed, said he was allotted three sites here in exchange for the land he had handed over.

“The STP is now getting installed just across my 30x50 sqft site. Only a 20 metre road separates it from my site,” he said. “Nearly 50 sites are built surrounding the STP but people will suffer because of the stench. Such plants need to be located in a corner of the layout and not in the centre, which was planned as the lung space for the layout. This is yet another instance of greenery in the city being snuffed out,” Gagandeep said. He added, “The officials are telling us it will be a modern STP and there will be no stench emanating from it. But all this is untrue.”

H Sanjeev, employed in the banking sector, has a 30x40 site here. He said, “When I checked with the engineers, I was told that an STP was coming up at the spot as it was located in a down area. Which means the sewage from all the houses in the area would be sent here. They might say the stench will not be there but when people start living here, nothing can be done.”Site allottees have already expressed their concern to the local BDA officials but nothing has come of it.Neither BDA Commissioner G C Prakash nor BDA engineer Venkatesh responded to calls made by the reporter.