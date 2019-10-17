Home Cities Bengaluru

ACB raids KIADB office, arrests 7 officials

An ACB official said the government had released Rs 50 crore as compensation to farmers, from whom 800 acres was acquired to develop the industrial area.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:53 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following information about irregularities in distributing funds to farmers whose lands were acquired to develop Somapura Industrial Area, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths raided the office of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and arrested seven people.

An ACB official said the government had released Rs 50 crore as compensation to farmers, from whom 800 acres was acquired to develop the industrial area. “There was credible information that KIADB officers and staff were taking a 10 per cent cut in compensation, by using middlemen. There was also information that some farmers, who were not ready to pay the commission, were made to run from pillar to post. Based on the information, KIADB’s office in Khanija Bhavan on Race Course Road were raided on Tuesday evening,” the official said.

“Rs 12.90 lakh cash, 13 blank cheques from farmers and documents related to land acquisition were seized. It is established that there is nexus between government officials and middlemen,” the official said.

