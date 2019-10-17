Home Cities Bengaluru

After assault video goes viral, security firm set to lose licence 

Owner had beaten up and stomped his guards’ faces for hatching kidnap plan.

A screen grab of the video that went viral

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the video of a private security firm owner physically assaulting and smashing his employees’ face with his boots went viral, Labour Minister Suresh Kumar sent a team of officers to record the statement of the two victims, and also ordered cancellation of the registration certificate of Bangalore Security Force, located in HSR Layout.

The team, headed by Yashodhar CN, labour officer, Bengaluru Sub-Div 4, and other labour inspectors on Wednesday visited the security firm and found it closed. They then visited the police station and found the victims there. In their statement, the guards allegedly told the labour department officers that they were beaten up for partying recently at a field officer’s house.

“They said they had partied in field officer Shivu’s house and had badmouthed the firm owner, after which they were beaten up,” said Yashodhar.

According to the investigating officer, Farizuddin and another guard from Assam were employed by Salim Khan, the accused, for the past few months. The duo allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap Khan and extort money from him. However, they allegedly blurted this out while partying, as they were inebriated. “They said they don’t remember what they said in that state, but denied having any such plans,” said the police officer.

The field officer allegedly informed Khan, who got irked and stomped the faces of the guards, who repeatedly plead innocence. The video, recorded by the driver, was leaked to social media.
Labour department officials decided to cancel the registration certificate, based on human rights violations and under labour protection rules. Police said that Khan had been involved in an assault and theft case two years ago.  

Police booked Khan for attempt to murder and arrested him and four of his employees. The guards were detained and an inquiry is on.

“On the basis of the video, we registered a suo motu case in HSR station under Section 307. A case was registered against six accused,” said DCP Isha Pant.

