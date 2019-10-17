Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru eatery fined Rs 10,000 for lack of hygiene

The BBMP seems to be coming down heavily on restaurants and hotels for not following food safety standards and solid waste management rules.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP seems to be coming down heavily on restaurants and hotels for not following food safety standards and solid waste management rules.

On Wednesday, the BBMP slapped a Rs 10,000 penalty on Samrudh Veg restaurant on Cunningham Road. On the orders of BBMP Commissioner, health officials penalised the restaurant for having an expired trade licence, stocking rotten fruits and vegetables, besides rodents being found on the premises. In the last two days, the BBMP’s health department cracked down on 10 restaurants including Rennaisance Restaurant.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told TNIE that health officials have been directed to conduct surprise checks on all restaurants and hotels. This is to check usage of plastic bags and hygiene, garbage disposal.

Restaurants are bulk waste generators. As per solid waste management rules bulk waste generators have to manage their own waste and not mix it with BBMP’S door-to-door collection. BBMP has been receiving complaints from many garbage collectors that the bulk waste generators are pushing their garbage to them.

