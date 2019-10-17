Bengaluru figures 4th on list of demand for overseas studies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent study reveals that Bengaluru is one of the top five cities leading the demand to study abroad. The study was conducted by Sulekha, an AI-driven platform for expert services, on the basis of online searches by 32,000 consumers.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka are the top states leading with this request. From Bengaluru, which was placed fourth, there were 3,863 requests, while the highest number of requests (8,171) came from Hyderabad, followed by Chennai and Delhi. Mumbai stood fifth on the list.

The study also revealed that engineering, MBA, medicine, journalism, hotel management and aviation are the top choices. The highest number of requests (19,849 ) were for Canada, followed by Germany (12,979) and USA (11,961).

The countries of choice for Bengalureans are Canada, Germany, USA, Australia and UK. Satya Prabhakar, founder and CEO, Sulekha, said, “Canada has become popular due to visa restrictions imposed on students in USA and UK in the last few years.”