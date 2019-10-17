Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru singer aims to make big with Malayalam album

Bengaluru-based musician Rinosh George, who is admired for his music, dreams of becoming a superstar through hard work and passion.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based musician Rinosh George, who is admired for his music, dreams of becoming a superstar through hard work and passion. “I always wanted to become an actor. Since I have a good voice, I fulfilled my dream of becoming a singer so that I get an early exposure before joining the film industry,” he said.

His latest Malayalam album Kalayullavante Cinema (meaning, cinema industry belongs to the talented and hard-working) is on the cards. This song talks about the struggle that a person has to go through to achieve his/her dream. It is about the problems he faced when his first movie was released, after which people he trusted the most did not support him. “This is also about how I have worked passionately to achieve my goal. So all I’m going to do is work hard.”

His first English song, This is Bengaluru, made many youths go crazy. “Even though I sang a lot of songs before this, nothing caught people’s attention. When this one hit one million views, I knew it was the first step towards my goal.”After This is Bengaluru, George got a call from a director who spoke to him about Nonsense, his first movie. “I was ready for it but no one was willing to produce the movie as I was a new face in the Malayalam industry. This encouraged me to write I’m a Mallu to gain popularity among the Malayali crowd. To my surprise, this song not only reached the Malayali crowd in India, but became famous among Malayalis all over the world,” he said.

In M C Jithin’s Nonsense, George played the role of a talented but misunderstood student Arun, who was well-known among his teachers for his crazy antiques and his love for BMX bikes. “BMX bike is an off-road sport bicycle used for racing and stunts.

I was trained in Mumbai for the movie. As BMX riders remove the brakes of their bicycles for stunts, I did the same and throughout the movie, I had to keep a watch over the cycle so that no one else from the crew used it as it was dangerous,” he said. Though the film was not a hit among people, the 27-year-old’s passion refused to die. “I have decided not to stop until I reach my goal and someday, I am sure, I will become a superstar,” he said. 

