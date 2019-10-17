Home Cities Bengaluru

Chocolates for a cracker of Diwali

These are later wrapped and a sticker is pasted, so that each piece looks like a cracker.

Cracker chocolate boxes are priced in the range of `100 to `250 per box

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offering people a chance to celebrate Deepavali with a different kind of ‘crackers’, a Mysuru-based chocolate manufacturer has come up with a new product range called Cracker Chocolates. Cocoa Works, which has been making chocolates for two decades, has come up with the idea of a special Cracker Chocolate box containing cracker-shaped chocolates.

The range has chocolates shaped like rockets, bombs, flower pots, chain crackers, and Lakshmi ‘Pataki’ – all designed to encourage people to opt for celebrating the festival of light in an eco-friendly way by saying no to firecrackers.

“We wanted to add value to the chocolates. It’s an eco-friendly way of celebrating Diwali,” said Poornima Dabekar, the proprietor of Cocoa Works, who came up with this concept. The cracker chocolates are made after chocolate is melted, tempered, and poured into the cracker-shaped moulds.

These are later wrapped and a sticker is pasted, so that each piece looks like a cracker. “We use cocoa butter and avoid hydrogenated vegetable fats, unlike many other manufacturers,” Dabekar added. The cracker chocolate boxes are priced in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 250 per box. The chocolates come in assorted flavours, like fruit and nut, roasted almonds, Oreo, white, dark and milk chocolate. The firm is also delivering in Bengaluru. Contact Poornima on 9686677775 to place an order.

