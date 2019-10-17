Home Cities Bengaluru

Folks try different strokes

Art lovers in the city made a splash at the Bangalore Art Craft and Design Festival 2019, organised by ArtMantram Trust.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Priyansha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Art lovers in the city made a splash at the Bangalore Art Craft and Design Festival 2019, organised by ArtMantram Trust. With Bengaluru emerging as India’s city of art and artists, both enthusiasts and craftsmen came together to promote indegenious crafts. The multi-venue, multi-event festival also marked the International Craft Day on October 15.

Yumna Harisingh Jawa, vice-president and founding trustee, ArtMantram Trust said, “We firmly believe that art is an integral part of everybody’s life. The organisation seeks to promote art and get people to appreciate its aesthetics. Instead of focusing on the negative aspects of the city, we need to encourage people to appreciate its art and craft.”

Many visitors were seen trying their hands at origami, pottery, pour painting and resin painting, under the guidance of artists at the festival. According to Praveen S, an Origami guide and Math teacher, the art of paper folding and mathematics share a close connection. “Origami is widely practiced in Japan. Ori means ‘to fold’ and gami means paper. The use of colourful paper breaks the monotony and the patterns appear in a clear way. Although it is about patterns, it can be linked to mathematics,” he said.

The pottery sessions were organised by The Hobby Place, a creative studio and hobby centre that nourishes passion and creativity through art. “I am here with my two grandsons who are interested in pottery and other art forms.

They really enjoyed the day,” Grace Lobo told CE. Another participant, 10-year-old Avishai Paul Chawriappa, said, “I learnt to make a paper butterfly. It was an exciting day.” The art festival will be held until October 26, and will include amongst others, an Art Souk, Kalagrama, a crafts market, a Dance Appreciation workshop, children-related activities, exhibitions and interactions, and a national conference on arts, craft and design.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp