Karnataka HC stays order setting aside BU V-C appointment  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday extended the stay given on a single bench’s order of setting aside the appointment of prof K R Venugopal as vice-chancellor of Bangalore University.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice SR Krishna Kumar extended the stay till October 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is the Chancellor of Universities, has also challenged the single bench order dated September 24, 2019. The single bench had set aside the appointment of Venugopal, after hearing a petition filed by Dr Sangamesh Patil, questioning the appointment.

Patil had contended that the state government’s concurrence was not obtained as per Section 14(4) of the Karnataka Universities Act, 2000, before appointing Venugopal. In the writ appeal filed against the single bench’s order, Venugopal had contended that the Chief Minister had endorsed his appointment in an order dated June 12, 2018.