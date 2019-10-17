Learn how to breathe healthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shoonya will organise ‘Breathing Workshop - Original Alexander Method’, trained by Robin John Simmons, the Alexander Technique practitioner and trainer from Switzerland.

The Alexander Technique is a popular somatic practice in the west. His devised approach is based on the natural functioning of the human body.

In this workshop, participants will explore breathing in terms of Alexander’s outlook.

The participants will learn how to recognise limiting breathing habits and then, having learnt the basics of Alexander’s approach. Participants will begin to employ time-tested methods to improve their breathing capacity, fluidity and control.The event will be held at Shoonya - Centre for Art and Somatic Practices on October 20.