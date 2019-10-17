Home Cities Bengaluru

Schools to accept online disability certificates

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A highly-placed government official went through a nightmare last fortnight in his efforts to avail a concession approved by the education department for his severely hearing-impaired daughter. Lack of communication between the health and education departments regarding issuance of disability certificates online resulted in his agony.

The education department has assured that a circular will be issued immediately to all Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) offices and schools to ensure that differently-abled students are not put through any harassment.

The Karnataka Education Department permits language exemption in SSLC exams for children with special needs. Disability certificates that need to be submitted to schools for differently-abled students are issued by Bowring, Victoria and a couple of other government hospitals. The hospitals, which had been issuing the certificate physically all these years, have begun issuing them online for the last three months.
 
G S Cylesh wanted one such certificate to be submitted at Moogambika School at Thyagaraja Nagar in Basavanagudi. This was to avail exemption from the Kannada language paper in the SSLC exam for his daughter, a Class 10 student, who is 80% hearing impaired. 

Narrating the anxiety and stress he went through, Cylesh told The New Indian Express, “I got the required certificate from Jayanagar General Hospital a fortnight ago. When I went to the DDPI office at Kalasipalya to tell them about it, I was told that only a physical certificate was accepted. The school will accept the certificate only if the DDPI approves it.”

The hospital was only willing to give online certificate, he added. “Repeated visits to the DDPI office to accept it ended in vain. The school cautioned me on Tuesday that I need to submit the certificate within three days or else my daughter will not get any exemption,” Cylesh added.  SSLC Board director V Sumangala told TNIE that the issue will be sorted out immediately.

“We were unaware about the disability certificates being issued online by hospitals. I will issue a circular tomorrow to all the DDPIs and also instruct the school heads about this system. Many students would have suffered because of this and we will ensure it is redressed immediately,” she added. Commissioner for Public Instruction K G Jagadeesha assured the student’s case would be sorted out. 

