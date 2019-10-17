Home Cities Bengaluru

Year after order, wedding halls do without plate bank

According to the order signed by Manjunath Prasad on September 7, 2018, all wedding halls, banquet halls and choultries were to have plate banks.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been a year since former BBMP commissioner had issued orders to set up plate banks in all marriage and community halls in the city. But so far nothing has been done about this by the BBMP officials.

According to the order signed by Manjunath Prasad on September 7, 2018, all wedding halls, banquet halls and choultries were to have plate banks. These banks would have adequate stock of steel, ceramic or melamine plates, spoons and cups, which can be used by the customer or the caterer.

“The order also mentioned that if the orders are not followed then trade licences will be cancelled. But so far the BBMP has not carried out any check regarding this,” a senior BBMP official said. At present, the caterers provide the cutlery to the customers booking the venue. The idea of a plate bank is not just to cater to the functions held at the venues but also to rent them out to others. Currently, Adamya Chetana, a voluntary organisation in Jayanagar, is the only organisation that has a plate bank of about 5,000 utensil sets.

Randeep D, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, said it was up to the chief health officers to look into this and added that licences could be cancelled too. Chief Health Officer Dr B K Vijendra, on the other hand, said he was posted here just a few months ago and that it was the duty of the regional health officer to look into the matter. 

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar was also oblivious to the order and said that he will look into it, acknowledging that it was a good idea. The proposal of plate banks was mooted by the Solid Waste Management Round Table. Its co-founder N S Ramakanth said orders were issued but so far nothing has been done. It is the way forward for eco-friendly weddings and functions but little has been done, he added. 

Many choultry owners were also unaware of any such order. “Those booking for the hall for weddings and other events contact caterers who brings their own cutlery. So there is no concept of plate bank,” said Vinay, a choultry owner in Lingarajapuram. 

