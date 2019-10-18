Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman nabbed, 15 ganja plants weighing 40 kgs seized

65-yr-old rag picker was peddling weed for the last 1 year; had been using for many years  

Published: 18th October 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: She was quietly growing 15 ganja plants in an empty space near a raja kaluve (storm water drain) in Palekammanagar, Chikkajala. And she would sell the ganja to peddlers, drug addicts and students. 

The 65-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who has made Bengaluru her home decades ago, is now behind bars under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act for illegally growing ganja and selling it. Police have found 40kg of ganja with her worth around Rs 3 lakh. 
Though she was into this illegal business for more than a year, her luck ran out recently when an informant tipped off the police.

The arrested has been identified as Anjanamma, a rag picker, who stays behind a private college’s boys hostel in Palekammanagar along with her husband. He is also a rag picker. 

On October 14, around 11.30 am, Chikkajala police sub-inspector KM Praveen Kumar got an alert from an informant that a woman had grown ganja plants near her house and was into drug peddling. Kumar immediately alerted his seniors -- police inspector Muthuraju T and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) P T Subramanya. A team of officials including the Tahasildar rushed to the spot on confirming that Anjanamma had ganja in her possession. 

On reaching her house, police found Anjanamma with some dry ganja, ready for their personal use.  The police have seized the 15 ganja plants. 

“During investigation, we found that Anjanamma and her husband were rag pickers who collected paper, books, plastic and metal objects and sold them to a scrap dealer in the evening. On returning home they would consume alcohol and then smoke ganja. The couple got into the habit of smoking ganja at a very young age,” said an investigating official.

Anjanamma confessed that she used to dry the ganja and sell it to her customers. She didn’t have a weighing machine or sachets to pack ganja.  She never weighed the ganja. But depending on the money she was paid, she would measure the ganja in her hand and give it to the customer in a piece of  paper, the official said.

“Ajanamma’s husband knew that she was growing ganja, but he was not aware that she was making money by selling it. So, we have not arrested him. Anjanamma has been arrested under section 20 (C) of NDPS Act and has been sent to jail,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganja
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp