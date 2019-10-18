Ex-VC Ayyappa Dore's murder shocks Bengaluru private university

Home Cities Bengaluru

Dore was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday morning at a playground near his house in the city's northern suburb by a police patrol.

Published: 18th October 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 08:08 PM

By IANS

BENGALURU: The gruesome murder of the privately-run Alliance University's former vice-chancellor Ayyappa Dore on October 15 shocked its faculty and students, an official said on Friday.

"We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Dore, who was our vice-chancellor from 2010 to 2013. He served us diligently during his 4-year tenure," said university registrar Madhu Sudan Mishra in a statement here.

Dore, 53, was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday morning at a playground near his house in the city's northern suburb by a police patrol.

University's chancellor Sudhir Angur and his aide Suraj Singh were arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the sensational murder.

The police are also on the lookout for four unidentified youth who allegedly stabbed Dore to death when he was on a walk after supper in the vicinity.

"The university condemns such heinous acts of crime and would like justice to be upheld. We will also support, if needed, to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book," asserted Mishra.

Urging the media not to speculate or communicate any information, which could hamper the investigation and the reputation of the departed soul, Mishra said as Dore was held in high esteem by the university, no undesirable information about him should be disseminated.

"We request the media, especially news channels, to cooperate with all and let the law take its course to prevent the situation from going out of hand by vested interests," said Mishra.

The registrar also told the media not to go by the statements of Sudhir's sibling and the university's former chancellor Madhukar Angur or his sound-bytes but allow the justice to prevail.

"Given the history of conflict over the ownership of the university, the prevailing situation is being made use of by Madhukar and this could be a foul play. As the investigation is underway, it is not proper to opine the role of Sudhir," said Mishra.

A city civil court passed injunction in 2017 against Madhukar in the disputed case of the 20-year's university's ownership, restraining him from entering the premises and interfering in its administration or management.

"The Karnataka High Court on March 28, 2018 upheld the lower court's injunction against Mahdukar and others, including B.S. Priyanka," the statement added.

"We have summoned Madhukar for more details on the university and the legal disputes over its ownership," Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-North) N. Shashi Kumar told IANS earlier.

A recent ruling by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) on the university's ownership in favour of Madhukar appears to have provoked Sudhir to get Dore killed through hired assailants for siding with his younger brother.

