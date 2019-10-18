Homemaker assaulted over hubby’s debt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman was assaulted by two women who had financed her husband’s garment business. After the husband failed to return the money, he was lodged in jail. But the duo — mother and daughter — allegedly started harassing the victim, demanding the return of money, which forced the latter change her house.

The injured is Divya, 26, a resident of Kempapura Agrahara. According to a complaint filed by her, Shanmugavalli and her daughter Aishwarya assaulted her on October 12.

Divya told the police that her husband Vimalanathan was in the garment business. Shanmugavalli was his business partner. He had borrowed money from her, which he failed to return and was convicted in 2017. The women duo had allegedly assaulted Divya then too.

Divya alleged that the duo often visited her house and forced her to return the money. Divya then changed her house a month ago. When she came to collect advance money from her house owner, the duo came there and assualted her.

An officer said, “We have taken up a case against the mother and daughter.”